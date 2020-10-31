Jennifer Garner Debuts Hilarious Grandma Emoji Costume For Halloween

Jennifer Garner has made no secret of her love for Halloween over the years, and for 2020 she showcased a new costume with a social-media twist.
“This Halloween I dressed up as my favorite emoji: 👵🏻👵🏻👵🏻👵🏻👵🏻♥️,” she wrote, accompanying a video of herself in her genius costume as the grandma emoji, with her post doubling as a paid advertisement for a Neutrogena skincare product.
👵🏼🎨♥️: @fionastiles
Garner’s video generated a ton of positive comments from followers, including former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jessica Capshaw, who joked that Lorne Michaels needs to cast Garner in “Saturday Night Live”.
“Lorne needs to make room on the cast for you ASAP!!” Capshaw wrote. “You are a true comedienne!! Such talent and a beauty!!”
Last Halloween, Garner unveiled her 2019 costume — a mailbox — while reiterating advice she gave in a college commencement speech to always “go funny over sexy” when choosing a Halloween costume.
The previous year, she shared a video of herself costumed as a witch, whipping up a cauldron of tomatillo salsa.
Happy Halloween! 🎃 . Tomatillo Salsa 1 almost full gallon size bag of tomatillos (from my garden🤗). 3 cloves of garlic, trimmed but not peeled 2 whole jalapeños (or more if you want more spice) 2 or 3 limes Salt Olive oil 1 or 2 ripe avocados . 1. Preheat oven to 325F and line a baking sheet with tin foil. 2. Remove husks from tomatillos. Rinse and dry. Place on baking sheet. 3. Drizzle and coat with olive oil. 4. Add whole jalapeños and garlic to baking sheet. 5. Bake for about 30 minutes. You want the tomatillos softened, but not bursting. Jalapeños and garlic should be soft, as well. 6. Pull stems off jalapeños. Squeeze garlic from its shell. 7. Transfer everything to blender. Squeeze in lime juice and add a little salt. 8. Blend until smooth (leave the lid off a bit and cover with a towel to let the steam escape). 9. Transfer to bowl and let cool. 10. Refrigerate. 11. Add more salt to taste. Add diced avocado. 12. Cast a spell. Yum.