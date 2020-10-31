Jennifer Garner Debuts Hilarious Grandma Emoji Costume For Halloween

Jennifer Garner has made no secret of her love for Halloween over the years, and for 2020 she showcased a new costume with a social-media twist.

“This Halloween I dressed up as my favorite emoji: 👵🏻👵🏻👵🏻👵🏻👵🏻♥️,” she wrote, accompanying a video of herself in her genius costume as the grandma emoji, with her post doubling as a paid advertisement for a Neutrogena skincare product.

Garner’s video generated a ton of positive comments from followers, including former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jessica Capshaw, who joked that Lorne Michaels needs to cast Garner in “Saturday Night Live”.

“Lorne needs to make room on the cast for you ASAP!!” Capshaw wrote. “You are a true comedienne!! Such talent and a beauty!!”

Last Halloween, Garner unveiled her 2019 costume — a mailbox — while reiterating advice she gave in a college commencement speech to always “go funny over sexy” when choosing a Halloween costume.

The previous year, she shared a video of herself costumed as a witch, whipping up a cauldron of tomatillo salsa.