Kylie And Kendall Jenner Recreate Childhood Halloween Costumes

Kylie and Kendall Jenner took it way back for their Halloween looks. The sisters recreated one of their childhood costumes for this year’s festivities.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder began by posting a photo on her Instagram Story of herself and Kendall as little girls. In the throwback pic, Kylie wears a blue ensemble with a light pink wig, while her big sis wears a white top with a silver skirt and white boots and wig.

“Mood tonight,” Kylie wrote alongside the pic, before showing her followers the “now” version of the look. In the 2020 pic, Kylie rocks a sexier version of her old costume, rocking a baby blue two-piece with ruffled leg warmers and pink wig.

The model also recreated her younger look, this time with the skirt featuring a sizzling slit. Both looks were custom Bryan Hearns creations.

This was Kylie’s second Halloween look this week. The mom-of-one also dressed up as the red Power Ranger with her pals Anastasia Karanikolaou, Sofia Villarroel, Yris Palmer, Carter Gregory and Victoria Villarroel.

Kim Kardashian also got into the Halloween spirit, dressing up as Carole Baskin and having her four kids wear tiger outfits, while best friend Jonathan Cheban channeled his inner Joe Exotic. The looks were created by Alejandro Collection.

North also dressed as a punk rocker with her cousin Reign Disick.

Meanwhile, Kim conquered her “biggest nightmare” and transformed her entire house into a giant tarantula, complete with a spider web trampoline.

See more of the Kardashian-Jenner’s Halloween looks in the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

Heidi Klum Creates Mini Halloween Horror Film After Canceling Party

Chrissy Teigen Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With ‘Black Swan’ Look

Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes: From Kim Kardashian to Kelly Ripa