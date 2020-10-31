Darrell Hammond, Who Famously Impersonated Sean Connery In ‘SNL’ Sketches, Pays Tribute To Late Star

Darrell Hammond is paying tribute to the late Sean Connery, who passed away at age 90.

One of Hammond’s most notable impressions during his years in the cast of “Saturday Night Live” was of Connery, although the impression had little connection with reality.

While Hammond nailed Connery’s distinctive accent and mannerisms, the surreal “SNL” version appeared solely in “Celebrity Jeopardy!” sketches in which Connery could care less about correctly answering questions but took perverse delight in tormenting and insulting host Alex Trebek (Will Ferrell).

On Saturday, Hammond shared a clip of one of the “Celebrity Jeopardy!” sketches on Twitter, along with sending his condolences to the late actor’s family.

“Always loved doing my silly impressions of him,” Hammond wrote.

Sorry to hear of the passing of #SeanConnery, my condolences to his family. Always loved doing my silly impressions of him, RIP 🙏🏻 “Mr Connery you wear me out!“

“You didn’t say that last night when I was pumping moo goo gai pan all over your tonsils!”pic.twitter.com/v1lUYS0MFV — Darrell Hammond (@DarrellCHammond) October 31, 2020

Following news of Connery’s passing, Hammond spoke with Rolling Stone about his out-of-left-field impression, admitting the first time he did the impression he worried that the audience wouldn’t get it.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘They’re not gonna understand this premise. They’re not going to agree with it. It makes no sense that Sean Connery doesn’t know the answers on “Jeopardy!” It makes no sense that Sean Connery hates Alex Trebek. And it makes no sense that he’s a homophobe.’ He accused Alex Trebek of being — what was it I said to Will Ferrell that night? [Connery voice] ‘Not a fan of the ladies, are you Trebek?’ It doesn’t make any sense. And yet it’s easily the most popular thing I’ve ever done.”

According to Hammond, he understood that Connery enjoyed the impression.

“I heard he was very kind and complimentary to me on ‘The Tonight Show’. I mean, I just feel like I didn’t do anything. You had all these marvelous, Emmy Award-winning writers writing these brilliant lines, and I just had to make sure people heard the words clearly. Because, when you’re doing Sean Connery, people are already interested,” Hammond said, also crediting the “SNL” makeup for helping him pull it off.

“When they put on the eyebrows and the moustache, all of a sudden it seemed, perhaps I could be Sir Sean. [Laughs.] Nobody on earth looks less like Sean Connery than me,” he added.