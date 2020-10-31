Pierce Brosnan Honours His 007 Predecessor Sean Connery: ‘You Cast A Long Shadow’

The first James Bond is being honoured by another actor who followed in his footsteps on Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Following news of Sean Connery’s death at age 90, Pierce Brosnan took to social media to pay tribute to the “greatest James Bond.”

“Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever,” wrote Brosnan of Connery, who originated the role of James Bond in 1962’s “Dr. No”, playing the character a total of seven times onscreen.

RELATED: Legendary James Bond Actor Sir Sean Connery Dies At 90

“You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role,” added Brosnan, who portrayed 007 four times between 1995 and 2002, in “GoldenEye”, “Tomorrow Never Dies”, “The World Is Not Enough” and “Die Another Day”.

“You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time,” concluded Brosnan. “You were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace.”

Back in August, Brosnan sent Connery birthday wishes in celebration of his 90th birthday, sharing a photo on Instagram of the two Bonds together.

RELATED: Darrell Hammond, Who Famously Impersonated Sean Connery In ‘SNL’ Sketches, Pays Tribute To Late Star

“Happy 90th birthday Sir Sean Connery … I was eleven years old in 1964, just off the plane from Ireland when I saw Goldfinger at the ABC Cinema on Putney High Street,” he wrote in the caption. “You were my Bond of inspiration.”