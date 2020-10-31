‘Spider-Man’ Star Jacob Batalon Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss

Jacob Batalon shared a new photo on Instagram revealing there’s a whole lot less of him than there used to be.

Earlier this month, the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star shared a full-body selfie, revealing he’s slimmed down significantly since the last time he appeared onscreen as the sidekick of Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

“Don’t try to get at me.. imma be vibin all day🦦🤙🏽😏🍍🔥cheee😝by the way, while I appreciate the concern, people can stop telling me to lose weight now,” the newly svelte Batalon, 24, wrote in the caption.

Batalon’s weight-loss success did not go unnoticed by his co-stars.

Holland replied with a simple “Wow.”

Comedian JB Smoove, who played one of the teachers on the “Spider-Man: From Home” school trip to Europe, also chimed in, writing, “My Dude!!!”

In addition, Matthew Noska, Batalon’s co-star in the 2019 Netflix holiday flick “Let It Snow”, commented: “You look damn good G! Keep grinding 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽.”