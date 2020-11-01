Jim Carrey’s Biden Gets A Halloween Scare From Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton In ‘SNL’ Cold Open

Jim Carrey returned with his Joe Biden impression for this week’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open, the final episode before the U.S. presidential election.

In celebration of Halloween, Biden read viewers a “scary” story about some of the potential outcomes of Tuesday’s election.

“They say I’m eight points ahead. Poll numbers like that can only go wrong once in a blue moon,” says Biden, looking out the window to see a giant blue moon. “That’s a little troubling,” he says.

As he begins to read a special election-themed edition of Edgar Allen Poe’s The Raven, he’s interrupted by a knock on the door, which turns out to be none other than Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon), who proceeds to put a big downer on his poem.

“I said Raven, stop being such a drag, we got this one in the bag. This is what every pundit says from shore to shore,” reads Biden.

“Not Michael Moore,” says Clinton. “He said voters are being undercounted in the polls. But even if you do win the election on Tuesday the election could still be stolen from them.”

“Come on! No one will dare. I will be sworn in fair and square. All the votes will be accounted for,” Biden insists before Clinton warns, “Just like Al Gore.”

Maya Rudolph, as Kamala Harris, returned to help close out the sketch.

“Our nation will endure. We will fight another day,” she says, adding, “Though it is never a good sign when Walmart stops selling guns.”

Carrey’s Biden concludes by referencing daylight saving time. “Gain an hour and lose a president,” he says.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global. Dave Chappelle will be hosting the Nov. 7 edition, the first episode after the election, as he did back in 2016.