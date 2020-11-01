Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Share First Family Photo Since Welcoming Baby Daughter

By Brent Furdyk.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com
New parents Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are celebrating their first Halloween since welcoming their daughter in September.

Taking to Instagram, Hadid shared several photos of herself decked out like a video-game character, wearing a futuristic blue bodysuit.

“Choose your player,” she wrote in the caption.

choose your player 🕹🎃

She also shared more photos on Instagram story, including one of Malik, apparently costumed as a Hogwarts student from the “Harry Potter” films. “Happy Halloween from slytherin,” reads the caption.

Hadid also shared a photo of herself and Malik, cradling their baby; marking Halloween, the infant is wearing a green Hulk hat and tiny green arm, while an animated Hulk covers her face.

“My first Halloween,” reads the caption.

Halloween 2020: Stars In The Spooky Spirit
