Maya Rudolph’s Lady Liberty Claps Back At Trump’s Claim NYC Is ‘Dying’ With Show-Stopping ‘I’m Still Here’

It began with a Times Square shopkeeper displaying a pair of “I Heart NY” jockey shorts on the wall, and ended with a show-stopping musical number featuring Maya Rudolph costumed as the statue of Liberty singing Broadway’s most powerful ode to tenacity.

On this week’s “Saturday Night Live”, the eight-minute sketch started with host John Mulaney as the proprietor of Big Nick’s Souvenirs, with a pair of customers asking how business has been.

“At this souvenir store in Times Square during the pandemic? Uhhh, it’s not great,” Mulaney deadpanned.

RELATED: Jim Carrey’s Biden Gets A Halloween Scare From Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton In ‘SNL’ Cold Open

One of the customers, played by Pete Davidson, expresses his interest in a pair of grimy “I Heart NY” underpants hanging on a wall, as a way of showing support for the city. First, however, he wanted to try them on, asking where the fitting room is.

In response, Mulaney requests the “Times Square Minion” (Kenan Thompson costumed as one of the “Despicable Me” creatures) show the customer the back of the store, “where the people of Times Square habitate.”

The walls of the store then opened up to reveal a motley crew of characters costumed as Batman, Elsa from “Frozen”, “Sesame Street” character Elmo and Minnie Mouse, soon joined by a shrimp from a Bubba Gump restaurant, all lamenting the lack of tourists in Times Square in an epic Broadway-style musical number.

Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

The sketch culminated with Rudolph’s Lady Liberty.

“Fools!” Rudolph bellowed. “You don’t give up on my city that easily,” she declared before launching into a fierce rendition of “I’m Still Here” from the musical “Follies”.

“I lived through Warhol / I lived through Bethenny Frankel / But I’m here,” Rudolph sang in the reimagined lyrics.

RELATED: Maya Rudolph Says She Didn’t Get Her ‘SNL’ Premiere Lines ‘Until Air’

“I lived through Times Square filled with whores and now they’re on ‘Sex and the City’ tours / My first apartment was a drawer / But I’m here,” she continued.

It all started…

with a pair of "I ❤️ NY" underpants pic.twitter.com/DqTqWt54wB — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2020

The sketch was clearly a response to President Donald Trump’s recent comments claiming New York is “dying” and has become a “ghost town” due to the pandemic.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.