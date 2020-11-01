‘American Idol’ Alum Nikki McKibbin Dead At 42

Singer Nikki McKibbin, who made it to the final three in the inaugural season of “American Idol”, has passed away at age 42.

McKibbin’s fellow “Idol” finalist Justin Guarini was the first to report the news, which he shared on Instagram.

“@realnikkimckibbin was a fiery, funny lady who could sing the Hell out of a rock song with the same kind of ease and command she lovingly used to cut you with her twangy Southern wit. Even in our 20s when we were on ‘American Idol’ together, I could tell that she’d had a challenging life, and not that many people had been kind to her along the way,” Guarini wrote.

“But I’ll never forget the day that her idol, Stevie Nicks, sent her flowers with a card that said ‘You are the Gypsy that I was…’ Nikki was on cloud nine and the joy and excitement that radiated from her was infectious. After the kind of emotional beating she took at the hands of the masses, she deserved to feel good about herself, even for a little while. Rest well Gypsy…and thank you for the laughter, merciless teasing, strength, vulnerability, love and friendship you showed me during our time together in the spotlight. #rip #americanidol,” he concluded.

On Saturday night, radio host Gary McNamara tweeted that McKibbin had been placed on life support after suffering an aneurysm.

I witnessed my friend Nikki (McKibbin) Sadler go from a Karaoke bar to finalist on 1st year of American Idol. She is on life support after suffering an aneurysm. They will end life support tonight. Please pray for her husband Craig and family. I am heartbroken.❤🙏❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/o1K582r1eq — Gary McNamara (@garyredeye1) November 1, 2020

McKibbin was signed to RCA’s 19 Records after her “Idol” season, but her debut album, Unleashed, wasn’t released until 2007, due to creative differences when the label wanted her to put out a country record while she insisted on sticking to her rock roots.

Those post-“Idol” years also saw McKibbin slipping into substance abuse, which led her to appear on “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew” and “Sober House”.

In a 2012 interview, McKibbon blamed her “Idol” experience for her downward spiral.

“I had never been told I wasn’t good enough,” she said. “Having to hear it for so many weeks from Simon Cowell killed me inside. I couldn’t get the s**t he had said to me out of my head… It drove me deeper into my depression. I wouldn’t say that this was Simon’s fault. It just added to the addict that I already was.”

McKibbin also appeared on “Fear Factor” and “Battle of the Network Reality Stars” — where, she told USA Today, she threw a punch at “Apprentice” villain Omarosa.

McKibbin made a brief return to “Idol” during the 2014 season when she accompanied her 15-year-old son, Tristan Langley, to his audition for the show.

One of McKibbin’s standout performances from the first season of “American Idol” was her sultry take on Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet”.