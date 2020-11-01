Beyoncé Talks Family, Business, Creativity & More In British Vogue Cover Story

Beyoncé’s fans are collectively known as the Beyhive, but who knew the “Formation” singer has actual beehives?

That’s one of the many revelations found in Beyoncé’s new cover story for the December issue of British Vogue, featuring an interview with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. The feature also includes exclusive photos shot by Kennedi Carter.

RELATED: Beyoncé Covers British Vogue, Talks Motherhood And Reveals 2020 Has ‘Absolutely’ Changed Her

In the interview, Beyoncé discusses the power of ownership. “Owning my films, clothing lines, and masters is important to me,” she explains. “Your songs, your image and the way you conduct business do not have to be created from a commercial point of view or a male point of view. You can decide what success looks like for yourself. Being number one does not mean better quality. And commercial success certainly doesn’t equate to being impactful.”

Kennedi Carter/Vogue

She also offers insight into her creative process, revealing that once she’s charted a course she moves forward full-speed ahead.

RELATED: Beyoncé Embarrasses Blue Ivy With A Corny Joke

“Once I’ve committed, I give it all of me,” she says. “I start with identifying my intention and making sure that I am aligned with the collaborators for the same purpose. It takes enormous patience to rock with me. My process is tedious. I review every second of footage several times and know it backwards and forwards. I find every ounce of magic and then I deconstruct it. I keep building more layers and repeat this editing process for months. I won’t let up until it’s undeniably reached its full potential. I believe my strength is understanding how storytelling, music, lighting, angles, fashion, art direction, history, dance, and editing work together. They are all equally important.”

Kennedi Carter/Vogue

Beyoncé offers a thoughtful answer when asked if the unprecedented past few months have changed her as a parent, and if she discusses current events with 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

“I have become a better listener. Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight year old,” she says. “My best advice is to love them harder than ever. I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them.”

RELATED: Beyoncé Receives Sweet Birthday Greetings From Michelle Williams & Kelly Rowland

And about those beehives: “I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones,” Beyoncé says in response to a question about something people would find surprising about her. “I’ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year. I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.

Kennedi Carter/Vogue

Kennedi Carter/Vogue

Kennedi Carter/Vogue

The December issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, Nov. 6.