Sean Connery’s Widow Reveals He’d Been Struggling With Dementia: ‘It Took Its Toll On Him’

Micheline Connery is opening up about the passing of her husband of 45 years, Sean Connery, following his death as age 90.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Connery paid tribute to her late husband, describing him as “a model of a man.”

The 007 actor’s final months were difficult ones, she said, revealing he’d been suffering from dementia.

“It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly,” she said. “At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted.”

She added, “He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.”

Connery, 91, met her future husband at a golf tournament in 1970; they wed in 1975.

“He was gorgeous and we had a wonderful life together,” she added. “He was a model of a man. It is going to be very hard without him, I know that. But it could not last forever and he went peacefully.”