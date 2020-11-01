Alex Pettyfer Fantasized Bringing ‘Magic Mike’ Franchise Back For Third Film (Exclusive)

Does Alex Pettyfer want to bring his “Magic Mike” character back to the big screen?

Well, it’s a possibility, according to the 30-year old actor who posted a throwback shot of his character, Adam, stripping on Instagram Tuesday.

RELATED: Alex Pettyfer And Toni Garrn Marry In Intimate Ceremony

“This is so embarrassing,” Pettyfer gushed to ET Canada exclusively. “I was being nostalgic last night and my friend sent me that picture and said, ‘Gone are the days of you looking like that,’ and I was just sitting there thinking that I loved that experience so much and I love Steven Soderbergh.”

The idea for another shot at exploring where Adam actually ended up in life was inspired by the “Magic Mike” actor’s friend, Terence Stamp.

“I remember I went to a book signing with Terence Stamp…and he told me had written a script that was a follow up to ‘The Limey’, and I had such an infinity for being on the [‘Magic Mike’] set, and for those characters and for being in that world, and I was always thinking what my character went on and did because in the sequel, it was implied that Matthew McConaughey and my character had started a strip club down in Australia, but I don’t know, I was just being nostalgic,” Pettyfer said.

RELATED: Joe Manganiello Isn’t Interested In Another ‘Magic Mike’ Sequel: ‘I’m Retired’

“If I’m honest, I think it was less about reminiscing about what was done so well with the first and second films, and more so reminiscing about my mentor, which is Steven Soderbergh, and the genius that he is, and being inspired by him, not only as an actor, but as a filmmaker,” he added.

Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey in “Magic Mike” Photo By: Claudette Barius/©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection/CPImages

While Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer and the rest of the gang aren’t using quarantine to prepare for the third installment of the franchise, Pettyfer isn’t ready to put the idea to rest just yet. And if he had to guess how far down the rabbit hole Adam really went, Pettyfer says it’s anyone’s guess.

“Know what’s beautiful about the movie,” Pettyfer said. “It’s depicting two characters that are very similar, with one starting in one position and the other starting in another, and how eventually by the end of the film, both characters’ roles have reversed. It was always implied by Steven Soderbergh and Channing Tatum that Adam kind of never found that and just continued to go down the rabbit hole. So I really don’t know where he’d end up.”

Perhaps soon we will all be welcomed back to the big screen for the one, the only, “Magic Mike 3”.