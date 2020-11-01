Swifties Celebrate Because Taylor Swift Can Now Re-Record Her First 5 Albums

Taylor Swift can celebrate because she can finally re-record her first five albums.

In June 2019, Scooter Braun acquired Swift’s masters as part of the purchase of Big Machine Records. Braun and Swift have a long-running feud and Swift made no secret about how angry she was that the music executive bought her catalogue.

During an interview with “Good Morning America” at the time, Swift said that she planned to re-record the albums as soon as her contract allowed her.

📹| Now that it’s November 2020, Taylor Swift is free to re-record her first five albums “It’s something I'm very excited about doing. My contract says starting November 2020 I can record albums 1-5 all over again” pic.twitter.com/pYG6jL2DtB — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLAMedia) November 1, 2020

“I think it’s important for artists to own their work,” Swift said. “My contract says that starting November 2020 — so, next year — I can record albums 1 through 5 all over again. I’m very excited about it.”

Since Reputation didn’t come out until 2017, she will have to wait until 2022 to re-record that one. In November 2018, Swift signed with Universal Music Group ahead of Lover, so she could outright own her work.

While Swift hasn’t said anything publically about it being November 2020, her fans have made noticed and got “Taylor Is Free” trending on Twitter:

the wait is over… no one will take credit for her success or her accomplishments anymore… TAYLOR IS FREE pic.twitter.com/24yKC0Y55F — Irene 🤍 / 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 (@lillyswiftt13) November 1, 2020

time to say goodbye to the original recordings forever because TAYLOR IS FREE pic.twitter.com/W9TMSCNB0h — alice ミ☆ (@supercutofalice) November 1, 2020

MY QUEEN IS FINALLY FREE!

SUPER EXCITED TO HEAR THE SONGS WITH NEW VOCALS :')

TAYLOR IS FREE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wKlWIiOeBy — 𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗮 ✦ (@jisungsfairies) November 1, 2020

Taylor can finally put “owned by Taylor Swift” on all her albums. TAYLOR IS FREE. pic.twitter.com/kaonoMifcJ — Ila🎄folklore (@flavlesswift) November 1, 2020