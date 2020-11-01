Samuel L. Jackson Doesn’t Think He Should Be Called A ‘Legend’

Samuel L. Jackson was recently presented with the Legend of Cinema Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

“Legend,” however, is a descriptive that the 71-year-old actor admits makes him uncomfortable.

“Legends are people who accomplish things that can’t be accomplished by other people, or did something that’s super extraordinary,” says Jackson in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I just persevered through hard work and doggedness to get where I am,” he adds.

Jackson also discusses his thoughts on fame, admitting that it wasn’t until he was in Tokyo promoting “Die Hard With a Vengeance” that he realized realized he’d become famous.

“You don’t understand it until you’re out there in the world and you’re in a place where you don’t expect people to know who you are,” he says.

Jackson isn’t one of those celebrities to complain about being famous, admitting he’d worked toward it his whole life.

“I kind of needed it, wanted it, and relished it in another kind of way because that’s what movie stardom is,” he says.

“I love movies. I don’t have that bulls**t thing of, ‘Oh my god, I can’t stand to watch myself on screen!’ Well, get another job, because that’s what it is, it’s a look-at-me business,” he adds.