Mariah Carey Declares Halloween Is Done And ‘It’s Time’ For Christmas

Mariah Carey is getting a jump on the holiday season, and shared a hilarious video on social media to prove it.

In her video, a black-clad dude in a scary Halloween mask is seen lurking in a hallway, slowly opening a door festooned with Halloween decorations and various phrases, including “Not Yet.”

When the door opens, Carey is within, kneeling on a blanket of faux snow in front of a glittering Christmas tree, decked out in Santa jammies as snowflakes fall.

She sneaks a peek at her watch, unleashes a wide smile and yells, “It’s time,” shaking jingle bells as Christmas music plays.

The 2020 holiday season promises to be an extra-busy one for the reigning Queen of Christmas.

In addition to the announcement that she’ll be hosting her own holiday special for Apple TV+, she’s also hinted that a new Christmas collab is on the way.

A few weeks back, Carey shared a photo from a set, featuring a trio of director chairs imprinted with the initials “AG,” “MC” and “JH.” While Carey has yet to reveal more, anxious fans have already started speculating that the people behind those initials are Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.