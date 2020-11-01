Luke Combs’ ‘What You See Is What You Get’ Sets New Streaming Record

Luke Combs’ album What You See Is What You Get is back on the top of the Billboard 200 after the deluxe reissue.

The album jumped from No. 21 to No. 1 thanks to 109,000 equivalent album units in the United States, mostly due to the reissued record that added a number of new songs.

But not only did it reclaim the top spot, What You See Is What You Get broke the record (which Combs already held) for the largest streaming week for a country album with 102.26 million weekly streams.

When the album was first released in November 2019, it set a new record with 74 million streams.

What You See Is What You Get is also only the second country album to reach No. 1 in 2020. Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now is the other.