Hayley Law Thinks Millennials Are ‘Setting The Bar For Demanding More’

Hayley Law doesn’t think millennials deserve the reputation they’ve been stereotyped as.

“I think that millennials, even though the term drives me crazy sometimes, are extremely passionate. They don’t take no for an answer,” the “Riverdale” actress told ET Canada.

“If there’s something that we want, we go all the way for it, and it’s hard to explain but sometimes my parents think our generation doesn’t like to work for stuff, and I’m like, ‘No, it’s that we want more than what is offered.’ We want to work a 9-5, and we want to have other side businesses and goals, and we want more than what’s offered. So I think this generation is setting the bar for demanding more,” she added.

While Law hopes all millennials are “demanding more” as they try to find their grounding during a time of so much uncertainty, she also hopes they understand “everybody is going through it” right now.

“There are billionaires who are doing fine, but everyone is struggling,” Law said. “Despite what it looks like on Instagram, a lot of people haven’t worked all year. I’ve worked once or twice this year and it was before the pandemic, but it looks like things are picking up, so if you’re not doing fine, know that most people aren’t. You just gotta try to stay positive. We truly are all in this together.”

Law’s advice stems from the research she completed in preparing for her newest film, “Echo Boomers”.

Based on a true story, the Seth Savoy directed project follows five graduates who decide the best way to get back at the unfair economy and live the life they’ve always wanted is to steal from Chicago’s richest and give to themselves.

One aspect of the film Law couldn’t get over: working with “Revolutionary Road”’s Michael Shannon.

“I mean Michael Shannon is one of my favourite actors so I was going crazy when I saw I booked it because he’s such an incredible actor and he’s so professional and so good at what he does and that’s somebody that I had said previously in my career that I wanted to work with so that was really cool,” Law said.

“There are some scenes where I was so glad I wasn’t in focus and in the background because my jaw was dropped. He’s so good,” she added.

“Echo Boomers” will hit theatres and be available on demand on Nov. 13.