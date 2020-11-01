Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick Went As Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt For Halloween

By Jamie Samhan.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick went as one of Hollywood’s favourite couples this Halloween- Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

The Bachelor Nation alums were inspired after watching the former married couple reunite for the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” table read.

Bristowe posted pictures of her and Tartick in character and then another shot of the real Aniston and Pitt.

Jen and Brad > Ross and Rachel

“You two make Jen and Brad look good,” Ben Higgins quipped.

Tartick shared a video of the couple reenacting the table read on his page.

Hi Aniston…

This isn’t Bristowe’s first time dressing up as Aniston, last year she went as her “Friends” character Rachel and Tartick went as Ross.

