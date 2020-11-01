Prince Charles ‘Sad’ He Hasn’t Seen Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Son Archie In A Year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living outside the United Kingdom for nearly a year now.

Late November 2019, the couple headed to Vancouver Island with son Archie for Christmas. After departing their working royal roles, the family moved down to Los Angeles in March.

The couple have returned to London twice near the start of 2020 but both times left Archie in Canada.

Archie was loving life in Victoria, B.C., where the family stayed over Christmas break. — @sussexroyal/Instagram

With the move to this side of the pond and pandemic restrictions, it means that Prince Charles, along with the other royals, hasn’t had the opportunity to see Archie in person.

The distance has made Prince Charles “sad”.

“The Prince of Wales enjoyed popping into Frogmore Cottage to see his youngest grandchild and is sad that he hasn’t seen him for so long. He has missed much of his development since he is now growing up in the USA,” a friend told the Daily Mail.

“Other members of the family are very sad at not seeing him. Everyone really misses Archie – they feel it’s particularly sad for the Queen and Prince Philip,” they added. “Harry always said he looked forward to raising his family with William’s – which of course is not now happening.”

Prince Harry and Meghan were set to return to the U.K. at the end of the year for Meghan’s court case against the Mail on Sunday, but the trial was just moved Jan. 11, 2021 until fall 2021.