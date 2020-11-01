Eddie Hassell Killed Early Sunday Morning

Eddie Hassell was killed on early Sunday morning in what appears to be an attempted carjacking.

The “Surface” star’s rep confirmed to TMZ that Hassell died in Texas. He was 30-years-old.

His team said the shooting happened during what appears to be a carjacking but they are still waiting for information from law enforcement.

Hassell played Phil Nance on “Surface”. He was also in “The Kids Are All Right” which won the 2010 Golden Globe.

Other credits included “Devious Maids”, “Southland” and “Bones”.

This is a developing story…