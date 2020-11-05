Suspect Arrested In Murder Of ‘The Kids Are All Right’ Actor Eddie Hassell

Eddie Hassell was killed on early Sunday morning in what appears to be an attempted carjacking.

The “Surface” star’s rep confirmed to ET Canada that Hassell died in Texas after being shot in the stomach. He was 30-years-old.

On Wednesday, the United States Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force and Grand Prairie Police arrested 18-year-old suspect D’Jon Antone for Capital Murder.

Antone, who was arrested without incident, is being held on $500,000 bond while the case is referred to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Police believe the murder occurred during a random robbery, not targeting Hassell specifically.

The actor’s team said earlier this week that the shooting happened during what appeared to have been a carjacking “outside his girlfriend’s apartment in Grand Prairie, Tex. at approximately 1 a.m.”

The rep added, “The shooting is currently under investigation, and the motive for the shooting is unclear. There is no suspect in custody. His girlfriend was in her apartment when it happened, and she didn’t see the assailant.”

Neighbours came to Hassell’s assistance and called emergency services.

Police later confirmed that Hassell suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. They are asking for tips from anyone who saw the crime take place.

#Breaking – Grand Prairie police say #EddieHassell is the victim of a shooting that occurred in 3000 block of West Bardin just before 2 AM this morning. He was transported to a hospital where he died. Police asking for public’s help in identifying a suspect. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/pGUNwv1dLg — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) November 2, 2020

Hassell played Phil Nance on “Surface”. He was also in “The Kids Are All Right” which won the 2010 Golden Globe.

Other credits included “Devious Maids”, “Southland” and “Bones”.