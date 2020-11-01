Prince William Tested Positive For COVID-19 Earlier This Year

Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April, but didn’t make it publically known.

Palace sources confirmed to BBC that the Duke of Cambridge did have coronavirus. He is suspected to have come down with the disease around the same time as his father, Prince Charles.

The news was first shared by The Sun, who said Prince William kept the news as to not worry the nation.

“There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone,” a source said.

William was reportedly treated at his Anmer Hall home in Norfolk by palace doctors. He isolated at the home, following government guidelines.

During April, Prince William conducted 14 virtual engagements including a “Blackadder” skit and thanking first responders in a video call.

The exact dates that the father of three had coronavirus is not confirmed but Prince Charles announced on March 25 that he tested positive. He then quarantined at Birkhall in Scotland. After isolating for 7 days, Charles was back to conducting virtual engagements.

ET Canada has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.