Travis Scott Deletes Instagram After Social Media Trolls His Batman Halloween Costume

Travis Scott has deactivated his Instagram account after the Batman costume he wore for Halloween was heavily mocked across social media.

While a Batman costume might seem innocent enough, it was Scott’s sartorial twist on the iconic character’s suit that sent the internet into a frenzy. Rather than don a traditionally black batsuit, Scott opted for one in a dark brown hue.

Travis Scott dressed as Batman for halloween 🦇 pic.twitter.com/WqWbgMLwXj — 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) November 1, 2020

Save for the colour, the suit is perhaps most evocative of Michael Keaton’s turn as the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton’s early 90s films.

Scott seemingly spared no expense on his Halloween celebration, posing with two cars that perfectly matched his Dark Knight ensemble and his own bat lair complete with a Louis Vuitton steamer trunk.

Still, many on social media were not impressed by Scott’s efforts. Some even went as far as to say Scott resembled a cockroach, a term that has racist connotations, or a flea.

They saying Travis Scott dressed up as cockroach 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/f5jGwQZG67 — 𝖕𝖗𝖎𝖉𝖊 🎱 (@CertiPride) November 1, 2020

Mann… people are Savage! Here's the Batman costume Travis Scott deleted. I thought it was cool until someone said he looked like a roach and I can't unsee it 🤣🤣😂😂😭😭😭 https://t.co/H3SGbCBkhH — Talks with Mea (@MeaShemonster) November 1, 2020

Travis Scott tryna look like Batman this Halloween, but he built more like the Flea pic.twitter.com/wDYUujGPvH — Jose Saenz (@3315Saenz) November 1, 2020

A short time later, Scott’s Instagram was gone, leading many to believe the trolling spurred Scott to deactivate his account.

Travis Scott was clowned for looking like a cockroach and he deactivated his IG 😭😭😩 — aceboy (@eldeaces) November 2, 2020

Good job internet, you managed to bully Travis Scott off Instagram for wanting to be Batman on Halloween pic.twitter.com/otoUxXlP1x — brandon (@brandon_jpeg) November 1, 2020

Y’all really bullied Travis Scott off Instagram? 😭 — Published Author (@Ter0me) November 1, 2020

Still, others believe Scott may have taken down his account because he plans on releasing new music soon. Artists will often delete everything on their accounts on the eve of a big launch.

Scott’s most recent music, “Franchise (Remix)” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A., was released back in late September.

The rapper has also been keeping busy with a history-making concert event on Fortnite and a collaboration with McDonald’s.