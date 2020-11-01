’13 Going On 30′ Star Christa Allen Recreates One Of The Film’s Iconic Scenes

“13 Going On 30” star Christa Allen brought back her character this Halloween.

Allen played the young Jenna Rink in the movie, only this time, she took on Jennifer Garner’s adult role.

“Jenna Rink forever,” Allen captioned a video of the scene where Rink gets ready for a night out in her new mature body. Complete with the same green, brown and blue striped dress Garner wore in the movie.

This isn’t the only time that Allen played a younger version of Garner. In 2009, she took on the role as a teenage Jenny Perotti in Garner and Matthew McConaughey’s “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”.