Anne Hathaway Gives Zoë Kravitz Advice On Playing Catwoman

Anne Hathaway is weighing in on Zoë Kravitz’s upcoming turn as the infamous Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in director Matt Reeve’s movie, “The Batman”.

Kravitz is the latest high profile actress to portray Catwoman, following in the footsteps, or rather, the paw prints of Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer and, of course, Hathaway herself who played Kyle in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy culminating 2012 film, “The Dark Knight Rises”.

Speaking with Collider while promoting her film “The Witches”, Hathaway shared what advice she would give Kravitz now that she’s stepping into Selina’s stilettos.

“You saw the picture of her coming down those stairs, right? Yeah, she doesn’t need my advice,” Hathaway replied, referring to photos of Kravitz on the set of “The Batman”.

ZOE KRAVITZ AS SELINA KYLE IS THE SERVE OF THE CENTURY pic.twitter.com/8Dfm0tKqY4 — zach (@civiIswar) October 12, 2020

Hathaway added, “If I had any advice it would be literally don’t listen to anybody because I think the only way to play that role is to give your version of it.”

Referring to the Catwomen that came before her, Hathaway said, “All of us had different directors and all of our interpretations were specific to the films that they were in, kind of like my Grand High Witch is specific to Bob Zemeckis and Angelica Huston’s is specific to Nicolas Roeg’s, and that’s great! And all the Jokers were specific to each director they have, and so I don’t think you can get too bogged down with the comparison.”

She added, “I’m so excited to see what she does with it. I thought she was a perfect choice.”

Is there any higher praise?

Following delays due to Covid-19, the release date for “The Batman” has been pushed back from October 2021 to March 2022.

You can watch a trailer for the film, below.