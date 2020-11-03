Miley Cyrus Reacts To Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Birthday Bash

It has hardly been a week since Kim Kardashian was in hot water for flying family and friends to a private island for her 40th birthday; now, Kendall Jenner has taken the spotlight.

On Halloween, Jenner hosted a joint Halloween and birthday party for her 25th on Nov. 3.

RELATED: Kylie And Kendall Jenner Recreate Childhood Halloween Costumes

The model hosted approximately 100 guests at Harriet’s Rooftop with a “take all the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind” rule, reports TMZ.

not Kendall Jenner hosting a birthday party with all these celebrities in attendance 💀 pic.twitter.com/xCCj5FHKnt — DEMI Documentary out now! (@ctrlovato) November 1, 2020

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Channels Pamela Anderson’s ‘Barb Wire’ While Reminding People To Vote

However, very few of the guests listened to that rule, including sister Kylie Jenner.

The Weeknd (@theweeknd) and Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) seen together in the background at Kendall Jenner’s (@KendallJenner) birthday party this Halloween pic.twitter.com/Fpq9iVG8aG — The Weeknd UK (@updatesweeknduk) November 1, 2020

Those in attendance included Justin and Hailey Bieber, the Weeknd, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Quavo, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow, and Saweetie.

Bieber even posted pictures from the photo booth where he was dressed as a cowboy, and Hailey, as Nurse Ratched. The Weeknd posted numerous videos of him dancing at the party.

A Miley Cyrus fan noticed the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer no longer follows any of the partygoers. Cyrus quickly shut down the rumours, insisting she did not follow any of them to begin with and insisted people instead worry about voting on Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election.

ET Canada has reached out to Jenner’s rep for comment.