Ron Howard Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of First Date With Wife Cheryl

Ron and Cheryl Howard went on their first date 50 years ago.

To mark the big milestone, Howard posted a cute tribute to the day which included pizza and a movie.

“Nov 1 1970 Cheryl & I went on our 1st date. We went to see a re-release of Stanley Kramer’s It’s a ‘Mad Mad Mad World’ and then got some pizza at now defunct Barnone’s in Toluca Lake. Quite a start, right?” Howard wrote on Instagram.

He then shared a picture of socks with Cheryl’s face on them, as well their plans–more pizza and a drive in the “same ‘70 VW Bug I picked Cheryl up in 5 decades ago.”

“It runs great. So do we,” Howard continued.

The two dated for five years before getting married on June 7, 1975. They share four children together, Bryce Dallas Howard, twins Jocelyn Carlyle and Paige Howard and son Reed Cross.