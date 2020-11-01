Taylor Swifts Pays Tribute To Young Girl And Her Father During Pride Of Britain Awards

Taylor Swift shared a special message during Sunday’s Pride of Britain Awards.

Swift recorded a message for Hasti Brannigan, 8, and dad Major Chris. Her father won a Pride of Britain award after he walked over 1,100 km from Lands End to Edinburgh barefoot to raise $862,000 (£500,000) for research to find a for cure of Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) which Hasti suffers from.

The goal of the 35-day trek was to raise $86,000, which he far surpassed. He also stopped in at Downing Street, joined by Hasti, where he dropped of a petition asking for more support for kids with rare diseases.

🎥 | Taylor Swift making an appearance on the Pride Of Britain Awards, praising a solider and his daughter for their work: “What you did fills me with so much admiration. You raised so much money & awareness for charity.. I really hope that I get to meet you some day.” pic.twitter.com/bHGqmPBDIA — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNewsLA) November 1, 2020

“Strictly Come Dancing” star Ore Oduba presented Major Chris with the award but then Swift had a special message for her young fan.

“Hi Hasti and Major Chris. This is Taylor. I just wanted to say to Major Chris that what you did fills me with so much admiration. You have raised so much money and awareness for charity,” Swift said in the video. “And Hasti, you’re amazing! You’re so courageous and so inspirational. I really hope I get to meet you someday. You are the Pride of Britain!”

Major Chris, who was dubbed The Barefoot Soldier, said, “It’s an amazing honour and I’m really pleased. I hope it will really help us highlight the story of children with rare diseases in the UK. We’ve had to fight so hard to get this far and there’s lots of families that are struggling in exactly the same position and we want to give them hope.”