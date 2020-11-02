Sacha Baron Cohen Talks To Ellen About Going Undercover As Donald Trump In ‘Borat 2’

Posing as Donald Trump is no small task.

On Monday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Sacha Baron Cohen appears to talk about his sequel “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and some of the hijinks he got up to in making the film.

In one of the film’s highlights, Cohen, as Borat, gets himself done up with a lifelike Trump mask to impersonate the U.S. president at a conservative political convention.

“Basically, I woke up at 1 in the morning,” he explains. “We had a prosthetics team transform me into Donald Trump, then I put on a fat suit.”

He describes doing his hair a bit differently and managing to get past the convention’s security and the TSA.

“Actually, the TSA were kind of wanting me,” Cohen recalls. “It went past my chest and it beeped, and I was terrified obviously. The moment they touch my body, it’s a fat suit, so I wouldn’t have been allowed in.”

When the TSA agents asked why the wand was beeping, Cohen says he claimed he had a pacemaker. When the landing continued, it beeped again, which the agent assumed was just a. wire connected to the pacemaker.

“Then I spent five hours hiding in the bathrooms at CPAC, listening to conservative men go to the toilet. And I will say, Stephen Miller, if you’re watching this, you need more fibre in your diet. It shouldn’t take that long,” Cohen jokes.