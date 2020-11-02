Lady Gaga Claps Back At Trump Campaign Labelling Her An ‘Anti-Fracking Activist’

Lady Gaga is happy to be raising ire from Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

On Sunday, the Trump campaign released an official statement targeting Gaga, calling her an “anti-fracking activist” and stating:

Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga. This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry. pic.twitter.com/p5LqLFl4Dl — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 1, 2020

Gaga proudly retweeted the statement, clapping back at the campaign:

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

In her post, the singer also seemed to suggest she is not aware of what fracking, a method for extracting natural gas, actually is.

On the trail, Gaga has been a vocal supporter of Joe Biden in the U.S. elections, and last week urged her fans to vote in a video showing off the many famous outfits from her career.