Lady Gaga Claps Back At Trump Campaign Labelling Her An ‘Anti-Fracking Activist’

Lady Gaga. Photo: CP Images
Lady Gaga is happy to be raising ire from Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

On Sunday, the Trump campaign released an official statement targeting Gaga, calling her an “anti-fracking activist” and stating:

Gaga proudly retweeted the statement, clapping back at the campaign:

In her post, the singer also seemed to suggest she is not aware of what fracking, a method for extracting natural gas, actually is.

On the trail, Gaga has been a vocal supporter of Joe Biden in the U.S. elections, and last week urged her fans to vote in a video showing off the many famous outfits from her career.

