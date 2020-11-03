Lady Gaga Calls On Americans To ‘Vote Against Donald Trump’ As She Joins Joe Biden At Final Rally

Lady Gaga is happy to be raising ire from Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Encourages Americans To Vote In New Video

On Sunday, the Trump campaign released an official statement targeting Gaga, calling her an “anti-fracking activist” and stating:

Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga. This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry. pic.twitter.com/p5LqLFl4Dl — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 1, 2020

Gaga proudly retweeted the statement, clapping back at the campaign:

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

RELATED: Lady Gaga Makes A Statement With Viral Voting Video

In her post, the singer also seemed to suggest she is not aware of what fracking, a method for extracting natural gas, actually is.

Trump retaliated during a rally on Monday, where he spoke about Biden and his celebrity supporters.

“Now he’s got Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga – is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga. And Jon Bon Jovi? Everytime I see him, he kisses my a**. ‘Oh, oh, Mr. President,'” Trump claimed.

Trump on Biden & celebs: "Now he's got Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga – is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga. And Jon Bon Jovi? Everytime I see him, he kisses my ass. 'Oh, oh, Mr. President.'" pic.twitter.com/oSAFhbCLBb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2020

Of course, Lady Gaga would get the last word as she performs before Biden’s speech Monday night. In a tweet leading up to her performance, she let her fans know she has “some things to say.”

Her performance can be watched in the video at the top of the page.

I’ll be speaking just after 7 ET and performing right before the incredible @JoeBiden speaks at 8:30 ET watch on https://t.co/sJaeM9yISF I HAVE SOME THINGS TO SAY #vote #BidenHarris2020 love you Pennsylvania! ❤️ so excited to sing for you! pic.twitter.com/EkzfDRYWWc — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 2, 2020

“Like me you have experienced the last four years and have all the evidence to look at this choice and know in your heart Joe Biden is the right choice,” she told the drive-in crowd.

She encouraged people to bring friends and family to vote on Nov. 3, “charge your phone,” bring food and dress warm.

“Now is not the time to feel comfortable and sit back,” the singer continued. “Now is the time to vote like this country depends on it because it does.”

She then told everyone to vote against Trump “a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab a woman by part of their bodies.”

Finally, speaking during Biden’s rally, Gaga took the opportunity to make the case against Donald Trump one more time.

“Vote like your life depends on it. Or vote like your childrens’ lives depend on it. Because they do,” she told the audience.

“And to all of the women, and all of the men with daughters, and sisters, and mothers,” Gaga continued. “Everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump; a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or wives, or mothers by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe. He’s a good person.”

She also recalled telling Biden, “We need you, because we needed somebody that was going to bring us all together for this moment, this very important moment.”

Gaga added, “It’s going to be clear what this country is, tomorrow.”

On the trail, Gaga has been a vocal supporter of Joe Biden in the U.S. elections, and last week urged her fans to vote in a video showing off the many famous outfits from her career.