Sarah Cooper Says Donald Trump ‘Must Really Hate’ Her Videos

Sarah Cooper is revealing the reason why she thinks U.S. President Donald Trump must hate her videos.

The comedian and viral Trump impersonator joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via Zoom on Monday, Nov. 2.

Cooper went viral earlier this year, thanks to hilarious videos of her lip-syncing to audio of Trump.

Asked whether or not she thinks Trump has seen her videos, Cooper told DeGeneres, “A journalist actually asked him a few months ago if he had seen my videos and Trump played dumb, which is weird for him.

“I think he’s definitely seen them and he probably doesn’t like them at all. He hates them so much that he won’t even attack me. I’m a very attackable person for Donald Trump and he hasn’t said anything about me, so he must really hate the videos.”

Meanwhile, Cooper also discussed how her quick rise to fame caused tension in her marriage and recalled what happened when a therapist recognized her during marriage counselling.