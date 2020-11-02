Watch Stevie Wonder Perform New Songs At Campaign Rally For Joe Biden

Stevie Wonder just brought some soul to the Biden campaign.

On Sunday, the legendary musician performed at a drive-in rally in Detroit in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the U.S. elections.

During his set, Wonder performed four songs, including two of his first new songs in fifteen years: “Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate” and “Where Is Our Love Song”.

Addressing the crowd, Wonder said, “The only way we’re going to win this fight, a fight against injustice, is by voting. We must vote justice in and injustice out.”

He added, “I feel this election here is the most important one of my lifetime. When I’m in California hearing about a group of people that are trying to kidnap and murder the governor of this state, excuse my language, but that’s some bulls**t. Unacceptable.”

Wonder debuted the two new songs last month, telling Rolling Stone, “When I first wrote [‘Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate’], it was about a relationship. And then I was thinking about where we are in the world and I was thinking … This craziness is unacceptable. We’re not going for it anymore. Change is right now. We can’t put it in hands of fate….. We can’t put voting in the hands of fate.”

Wonder also performed his classic “Higher Ground” at the rally.