‘Baby Shark’ Becomes Most Viewed YouTube Video Of All Time

“Baby Shark” was originally recorded by South Korean educational company Pinkfong and performed by 10-year-old Korean-American singer Hope Segoine.

The song and its accompanying dance moves first went viral in Southeast Asia before becoming a global phenomenon, prompting merchandise and a spinoff tour. Nickelodeon also ordered a preschool animated series based on the catchy track.

“Baby Shark’s Big Show!” will make its TV debut with a holiday special to air in December, followed by a 21-episode series in spring 2021.

Pam Kaufman, president at Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products, said in a statement: “‘Baby Shark’ is a multiplatform phenomenon, and appetite for more content and products is strong around the world.

“Our outstanding creative teams are moving fast to get more ‘Baby Shark’ product across multiple categories to retailers, and our content team is excited to develop a terrific original animated series that will bring this property to new heights and even more fans.”

The record for most YouTube views was previously held by the 2017 hit “Despacito” by Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi, and Daddy Yankee.