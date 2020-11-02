Kaia Gerber And Boyfriend Jacob Elordi Make Instagram Debut In Elvis And Priscilla Halloween Costumes

Kaia Gerber has shared her first social media photos with boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

The new couple got into the Halloween spirit by transforming into rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla.

RELATED: Kaia Gerber And Jacob Elordi Are ‘Super Happy’ Together, Source Says

“Euphoria” star Elordi looked exactly like “the King”, wearing a buttoned-down white shirt teamed with a blue suit and Elvis’s signature hair-quiff.

RELATED: Kaia Gerber Nabs September Cover Of Vogue Japan

Meanwhile, supermodel Gerber looked beautiful in a lavender-coloured dress paired with retro-inspired makeup and hair.

Speaking to Vogue about the look, Gerber’s makeup artist Sam Visser said, “Kaia had sent me the idea, as there was a specific photo of Priscilla and Elvis that they wanted to recreate.”

Hairstylist Charlie Le Mindu added, “It was more of a ’70s Presley look instead of the ’60s vibe.”

Rumours of romance involving Gerber and Elordi started circulating in August.

Gerber last dated Pete Davidson. They split in January. Elordi, on his end, was previously linked to his “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya. He also dated “Kissing Booth” co-star Joey King.

In July, ET spoke with Elordi about the pressures of dating in the public eye and admitted that it initially “bothered” him that people would pay it so much attention.

RELATED: Cindy Crawford And Daughter Kaia Gerber Star In Vogue Italia’s 100 Covers Issue

“Just even the fact that somebody you don’t know knows your name could be quite disembodying. But then eventually, for me personally, it’s got nothing to do with me, you know,” he explained to ET.

“Imagine the store around the corner from where you are now. Whatever people are talking about is not your business, it’s kind of how it feels. Unfortunately, it just has my name involved in it but it literally has nothing to do with me. It just doesn’t affect the trajectory of my life. So I just kind of ignore it.”