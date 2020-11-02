Jeannie Mai Forced Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’ After Being Hospitalized For Rare Condition

Jeannie Mai is in hospital after discovering a potentially life-threatening condition.

The co-host of “The Real” was forced to leave the “Dancing With the Stars” competition this week after being diagnosed with epiglottitis, an inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs.

Mai told ET Canada in a statement, “It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS. My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come. I can’t thank my partner Brandon enough for being so supportive and believing in me. I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!

Jeannie Mai will not be able to continue to compete on #DWTS this season due to a health concern that requires immediate attention. Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/HTgkhC5tXt — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 2, 2020

In a video, her dance partner Brandon Armstrong said he is devastated that their competition was cut short and that he is praying for Mai’s speedy recovery.

How long the TV host and stylist will take to recover is still unknown.

This week’s “DWTS” was originally to feature a double elimination but only one team will now be going home.