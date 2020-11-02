Ariana Grande Says ‘It’s Not Realistic’ For Pop Stars To Be Planning And Announcing Tours During COVID

Ariana Grande is out with her latest album but she doesn’t have plans to tour any time soon.

Over the weekend, the singer appeared on the “Zach Sang Show” and talking about the release of her album Positions.

Talking about pop stars announcing tours with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Grande said, “It’s not realistic. I don’t know why people are pretending that their tours are gonna happen right now. They’re like, ‘Delaying until the summer,’ and I’m like, ‘Good luck.'”

Asked whether she’s planning a Positions tour at all, she said, “No. I mean I don’t think people are gonna be touring until 2022. I don’t see it as a possibility and I don’t think I would feel safe. I don’t want to put my fans in danger. I think we need to really look at this. No one knows what they’re doing and the way that this pandemic is being handled, who knows? I don’t see it on the cards.”

She added, “Also, I just got off tour last year. I kind of liked doing Sweetener and Thank U, Next and then touring both together so maybe, whenever the next one happens, which will not be soon, and the pandemic sorts itself out. Maybe that would be a good time to start thinking about it but I think that, with the state of the world right now, it’s not safe.”

Grande also talks about fan reactions to Easter eggs in her new album, including line “34 + 35”, which fans realized was a sexual equation.

“I just think it’s ridiculous, so funny and stupid,” she said. “We heard the strings that sounded so Disney and orchestral, and full and pure. And I was just like, ‘Yo, what’s the dirtiest possible, most opposing lyric that we could write to this?'”