Thomas Rhett Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Daughter Willa Gray: ‘I’m Inspired By You’

Thomas Rhett is celebrating his “beautiful baby girl,” Willa Gray Akins.

The country superstar took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a touching birthday tribute to his five-year-old daughter alongside an adorable collection of photos.

“WG you continue to amaze me with your heart, your kindness, your selflessness, and your hilariousness. You make me such a better human being, and I’m inspired by you every single day,” gushed Rhett.

RELATED: Thomas Rhett Admits He Was ‘Jerky’ To Wife Lauren Akins During Adoption Process

Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins officially adopted Willa Gray from Uganda back in 2017 when she was 18 months old.

The couple, who just celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary, share two other daughters: Lennon Love Akins, eight months, and Ada James Akins, 3.