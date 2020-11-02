Thomas Rhett Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Daughter Willa Gray: ‘I’m Inspired By You’

Thomas Rhett is celebrating his “beautiful baby girl,” Willa Gray Akins.
The country superstar took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a touching birthday tribute to his five-year-old daughter alongside an adorable collection of photos.
Ok I’m really sorry for all the posts today but we went straight from Halloween to Willa Grays’s 5th birthday. WG you continue to amaze me with your heart, your kindness, your selflessness, and your hilariousness. You make me such a better human being, and I’m inspired by you every single day. You may be 5 but you already act like your 15. You are the MOST amazing big sister that AJ and Lennon could ask for. I can’t wait to watch you grow and be there with you every step of the way. To my beautiful baby girl, happy birthday sweet pea!
“WG you continue to amaze me with your heart, your kindness, your selflessness, and your hilariousness. You make me such a better human being, and I’m inspired by you every single day,” gushed Rhett.
Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins officially adopted Willa Gray from Uganda back in 2017 when she was 18 months old.
The couple, who just celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary, share two other daughters: Lennon Love Akins, eight months, and Ada James Akins, 3.