New Princess Diana Documentary Set For Theatrical Release In 2022

A documentary marking the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death is set for theatrical release in 2022.

Directed by Ed Perkins, “Diana” will be the first theatrical release documentary ever to be made about the Princess of Wales.

Announcing their plans for the film on Monday, Nov. 2, Altitude and Lightbox explained, “‘Diana’ will draw on thousands of hours of news reports, previously unseen footage and photographs to create an intelligent, layered and powerful film that will become a unique documentary record of the life and times of a global icon.”

RELATED: Prince William Follows In Princess Diana’s Footsteps, Meets Staff And Patients At U.K. Cancer Hospital During Emotional Outing

“But ‘Diana’ is not simply the story of the life of a princess and the crisis in the British monarchy, which was sparked by her death. The film also turns the camera back on ourselves, to examine wider society at the time to illuminate the profound impact Diana had on ordinary people in Britain and across the world.”

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Thinks Princess Diana ‘Expected To Join A Family

Academy Award-nominated director Perkins said, “I want to bring this account of her life to audiences in a more emotional and unmediated way than has been done before and, rather than re-analyzing it or offering another retrospective commentary, I want to invite audiences to bring their own memories and reflections and allow them to see and experience it afresh.”

RELATED: Emma Corrin Admits Pressure Of Playing Princess Diana On ‘The Crown’ Is ‘A Bit Terrifying’

After its worldwide theatrical release, the film -– produced in association with HBO and Sky –- will have its television premiere on HBO and stream on HBO Max.