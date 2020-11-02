Chrissy Teigen’s Friends Donate 7 Bags Of Blood In Honour Of Her Late Son Jack

Chrissy Teigen‘s friends found the ultimate way to give back in honor of her and husband John Legend‘s late son, Jack.

On Monday, the 34-year-old model and cookbook author took to social media to share a touching tribute that seven of her friends made in honour of Jack.

“I have the absolute best friends in the world. A small circle but if it were 50 times larger, I still wouldn’t feel the love I do every day,” Teigen captioned the clip. “Seven bags donated for the seven used for Jack. Love you so much, @kimmiekyees.”

I have the absolute best friends in the world. A small circle but if it were fifty times larger, I still wouldn’t feel the love I do every day. 7 bags donated for the 7 used for jack. Love you so much, @kimmiekyees pic.twitter.com/VuQnHcYSlm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 2, 2020

Teigen shared on Sept. 30 that she and Legend had lost their third child after suffering a series of pregnancy complications that required her to have multiple blood transfusions.

Over the weekend, Teigen posted the tattoo of Jack’s name she had inked on her wrist near the names of the couple’s other children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

The TV personality also previously penned a moving essay about her pregnancy loss in late October. She shared that doctors had diagnosed her with partial placenta abruption, which is when the placenta separates from the wall of the uterus before birth.

“After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye. [Jack] just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either,” she recalled. “We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all.”

MORE FROM ET:

Chrissy Teigen Reveals ‘Jack’ Tattoo a Month After Losing Baby No. 3

Chrissy Teigen Feels ‘Honored’ After Hillary Clinton Shares Her Essay

Celebrities Thank Chrissy Teigen After Sharing Pregnancy Loss Essay