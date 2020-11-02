Miley Cyrus Loves Her Fans’ ‘Miley-Ween’ Costumes For Halloween

Miley Cyrus. Photo: AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)/CP Images
Miley Cyrus is inspiring her fans.

On Sunday, the singer took to Twitter to share some of her favourite examples of fans dressing up as her for what she dubbed “Miley-ween 2020”.

The homages to Cyrus included fans dressed in some of her most iconic looks, as well as recreated album covers and more.

