Miley Cyrus Loves Her Fans’ ‘Miley-Ween’ Costumes For Halloween

Miley Cyrus is inspiring her fans.

On Sunday, the singer took to Twitter to share some of her favourite examples of fans dressing up as her for what she dubbed “Miley-ween 2020”.

When I create a look I always ask “would this make someone want to be me for Halloween?” it makes me fucking melt knowing so many of you were MS MC this year! Love u! 🖤💀🖤💀🖤 pic.twitter.com/4g3qNUs8rR — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 2, 2020

The homages to Cyrus included fans dressed in some of her most iconic looks, as well as recreated album covers and more.

