‘Bridgerton’ Is Like ‘Gossip Girl’ Meets ‘Downton Abbey’ And We’re Already Obsessed — Watch the Trailer!

You are cordially invited to celebrate the official first look at Netflix’s next big show.

“Bridgerton” — which drops Christmas Day — is from executive producer extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes, and the first teaser trailer is a tantalizing treat for future fans!

The highly anticipated drama is giving us a glorious mixture of “Downton Abbey” meets “Gossip Girl” vibes and we are currently giving curtsies of gratitude to the TV gods. We’re particularly dazzled by the voice of the one-and-only Julie Andrews who plays Lady Whistledown, the mysterious author of a 19th-century tabloid.

“My name is Lady Whistledown. You do not know me and never shall, but be forewarned, dear reader, I certainly know you,” Andrews ominously purrs in the short but sweet teaser trailer. “The social season is upon us and we shall discover which young ladies might succeed at securing a match.”

“Let to be known, if there’s a scandal,” she continues, “I shall uncover it and share every last detail.”

From showrunner Chris Van Dusen (“Scandal”, “Grey’s Anatomy”) and adapted from Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, “Bridgerton” “follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parents’ footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.”

“Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.”

Season 1 of “Bridgerton” streams Dec. 25 on Netflix.

