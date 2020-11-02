Queen Elizabeth Reunites With Prince Philip And Returns To Windsor Castle Ahead Of Fresh Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are returning to Windsor Castle together ahead of a new lockdown in England, which comes into place on Thursday.

The royals reunited at Sandringham Estate over the weekend before making the journey to their castle in Berkshire.

Philip had been spending time at Sandringham since early October, while the Queen was staying at Windsor.

The pair have now reunited ahead of their 73rd wedding anniversary on Nov. 20.

Harsher restrictions will be introduced across England this week to help tackle rising coronavirus cases.

However, a source told People that “it was always the plan for Philip to return to the castle.”

The Queen attended her first in-person engagement since the first lockdown when she visited the top-secret Defence Science and Technology Laboratory alongside her grandson Prince William in October.

This weekend, the monarch is expected to lead the U.K. in commemorations marking Remembrance Day.