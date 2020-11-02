Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Have An Eventful Dog Walk

Walking three dogs at once can be tricky, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have learned.

On Saturday, the couple took their dogs for a walk in Cabello’s Miami neighbourhood but had quite a hard time handling the excitable pups.

Cabello was handling her Shih Tzu Leo and her Chihuahua Eugene, while Mendes was in charge of the German Shepherd Thunder, TMZ reported, when the dogs got jumpy about something across the street.

who told shawn mendes and camila cabello that it is a good idea to walk three dogs are the same time? THIS VIDEO IS SO FUNNY OMG pic.twitter.com/hwoQzjqX7N — katerina (@karlasmanners) November 1, 2020

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Photo: Backgrid

The singers attempted to hold the dogs back but when the pets eventually got loose, the stars could be seen in a video shared on Twitter running after the animals.