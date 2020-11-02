Scottish Officials Slam Donald Trump’s Lie About Sean Connery As He Paid Tribute To The Late 007 Star

Sean Connery had nothing to do with Donald Trump gaining permission to build a golf course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, despite the U.S. leader’s claims.

Following the death of the 90-year-old Scottish acting legend, Trump tweeted a tribute to Connery, which included a false boast about his golf property. His false claim was slammed by Alex Salmond who served as Scotland’s First Minister from 2007 to 2014.

“Scotland and much of the world is mourning the loss of a great spirit. Sean Connery’s contribution and life’s work was immense, real and lasting and everyone with an ounce of class is reflecting upon just that today,” Salmond said in a statement regarding Trump’s tweet. “Tributes are great from all sources but this is not a time for tweeting silly claims or indeed responding to them.”

On Saturday, Trump tweeted the “silly claim” about Connery and his golf club.

“The legendary actor, 007 Sean Connery, has past [sic] on to even greener fairways. He was quite a guy, and a tough character. I was having a very hard time getting approvals for a big development in Scotland when Sean stepped in and shouted, ‘Let him build the damn thing'” Trump claimed in a tweet. “That was all I needed, everything went swimmingly from there. He was so highly regarded & respected in Scotland and beyond that years of future turmoil was avoided. Sean was a great actor and an even greater man. Sincere condolences to his family!”

In truth, government officials initially denied Trump’s request to build the golf course and resort. The decision was eventually overturned in 2008. At the time, Connery praised the decision as a way to stimulate the local economy and tourism — and not as a vote in favour of Trump.

“During tough economic times, this is a major vote of confidence in Scotland’s tourist industry and our ability to rise to the challenge,” he reportedly said. “I look forward to seeing a new gem in the north-east that is good for Aberdeenshire and good for Scotland.”

Aberdeenshire official Martin Ford says Connery’s statement had no bearing on the government’s decision.

“Mr. Connery was not involved in the due process that led to the granting of planning permission for a golf resort at Menie,” he tells the Guardian in a statement. “He did not submit a letter of representation to the council, appear at the planning hearing, or at the public local inquiry.”

Trump has repeated his lie about Connery several times, including sharing an unproven anecdote when construction began in 2010 and allegedly recounting it to Prime Minister Theresa May in 2018.

“Sean was in New York recently and I was with him. He came out of the blue and endorsed this strongly. First of all, I loved him as James Bond, my all-time favourite James Bond. But when Sean Connery was strongly in favour of this course, that actually had a big impact,” he said in 2010.