Monsta X Celebrates ‘Fatal Love’ Album Release By Dropping ‘Love Killa’ Music Video

Christmas has come early for Monsta X fans.

Not only did the K Pop group drop their brand new album, Fatal Love, on Monday, but they also debuted a new music video for one of the record’s track, “Love Killa”.

Photo: STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT

Fatal Love is Monsta X’s third full-length album and serves a different tone than their previous music.

In a statement, the group described the new collection shows “the deadly temptation of a man; along with a thriller movie-esque storyline.”

It also consists of 10 tracks ranging from R&B, Latin-infused Pop, Hip-Hop, Future Bass, EDM, Pop, Swedish, American and South-American music styles.

The single and music video for “Love Killa” feature the same message, as the six members turn into cruel and beautiful “Love Killas,” looking to steal some hearts.

Fatal Love and “Love Killa” are available on all streaming platforms.