Kanye West Cancels His Post-Election ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Appearance

Jimmy Kimmel was all set to have Kanye West on for an election postmortem but it didn’t work out that way.

ABC announced earlier this week that the rapper would appear as a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, one night after the U.S. presidential election.

On Monday night, though, West cancelled, leaving Kimmel to break the news live to his audience.

“On Wednesday, the day after the election, we’ll be joined in studio by maybe the next president of the United States, Kanye West will be with us,” Kimmel said, but then added: “Oh, he cancelled? OK, Kanye West has cancelled moments ago.”

He continued, “So he will not be here, but I’ll be here. Can I cancel, too? We’ll try to get one of the other presidents to come in.”

West was ultimately replaced as a guest by Kerry Washington and U.S. Senator Cory Booker.

The late-night show didn’t air Tuesday night due to news coverage of the results.

West launched his own presidential bid earlier this year, though he only managed to get his name on the ballot in 12 states.

The rapper’s political aspirations have been an ongoing source of controversy; he recently suggested he may attempt a run for governor of California.