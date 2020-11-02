Kanye West To Appear On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ The Night After U.S. Elections

Jimmy Kimmel is brining Kanye West on for an election postmortem.

ABC has announced that the rapper will appear as a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, one night after the U.S. presidential election.

The late-night show won’t be airing on Tuesday night due to news coverage of the results.

West launched his own presidential bid earlier this year, though he only managed to get his name on the ballot in 12 states.

The rapper’s political aspirations have been an ongoing source of controversy, and he recently suggested he may attempt a run for governor of California.