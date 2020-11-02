Justin Bieber Films Upcoming Music Video In Calvin Klein Underwear

Justin Bieber stripped down to his Calvins for his latest music video.

The Canadian cutie, 26, was spotted Sunday night filming an upcoming video for a new single in his Calvin Klein underwear and nothing else.

Bieber, who bared it all on set, filmed until the early hours of the morning on the streets of Los Angeles.

Actress Zoey Deutch will also appear in the upcoming visual.

TMZ reports the “Sorry” singer’s wife Hailey Bieber was also on set, keeping cozy in a robe and jeans.

Justin is a regular model for Calvin Klein and their “My Calvins” campaign, in fact, earlier this year he shot another ad with Lil Nas X, SZA, Maluma, “Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer, Kendall Jenner and Lay Zhang for their newest “Deal With It” campaign.

No word on what the new single from Bieber will be.