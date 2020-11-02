Eminem Wants Americans To ‘Lose Yourself’ To Vote For Joe Biden In New Ad

By Corey Atad.

You’ve only got one shot… to vote.

On Monday, just one day before the U.S. presidential election, the Joe Biden campaign released their latest ads with a boost from Eminem.

The rapper lent his Oscar-winning hit “Lose Yourself” as the soundtrack for the 45-second spot.

The song plays over black-and-white images of American cities and towns, as well as Biden and Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s campaign has received numerous legal complaints from musicians – from Neil Young to Village People to Rolling Stones and many more – for using their music during his 2020 campaign rallies.

Eminem hasn’t always been so willing to have his music used in political campaigns. In 2014, New Zealand’s National Party used a knockoff of “Lose Yourself” in a campaign ad, prompting the rapper to sue, winning a $415,000 sum in 2017.

